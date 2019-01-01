Research Interests: Plant cell wall polysaccharide biological significance, biosynthesis, evolution, functionality, assembly and industrial applications thereof. Bioinformatics, gene discovery and characterization of genes encoding enzymes that take part in cell wall metabolism. Valuable traits in higher plants that depend on cell wall polysaccharides. Transgenic plants in breeding. Teaching: 15 years of experience in teaching IPR to biotech students. Author of the textbook to be used in this course.