Sep 19, 2020
Very good learning experience. I wanted to learn about patenting in biotechnology field and it is best course to do... Thankyou coursera providing such field where we can learn and enhance our skills.
Jul 18, 2020
The course is perfectly designed for patenting in the biotechnology field with detailed patent searching tools and databases. I highly recommend this course.
By Suhasini K•
Mar 18, 2019
The design and content of the course is very good. It is practical, hands on and covers imposrtant aspects of patenting. But I'm giving 4 stars because the course material is based on a book (patenting in biotechnology: a laboratory manual) which is not easily available and has no e-version. I ordered the book online at the beginning of the course and got it only now, on the last day of the course - I had no use of it. Secondly they use paid databases such as derwent and scifinder for which they do not provide access. Since I did not have access to these databases I had to work around other databases explore options in free databases to do assignments. I think the course manager needs to inform students before hand about sorce material used and paid databases. It will give student sometime to prepare and/or work around or opt out.
By Sergio D d M R•
Jul 24, 2018
Proceed with Caution
The course itself is very informative and covers very well the topics. You can say at the end of the lectures that you learned and practiced pretty much everything that is promised. Nonetheless many things are not explicit in the information about this course, such as the primary guide text is not available with the course price but it has to be bought, some of the most essential databases you see as examples are costly ones and not necessarily the University, Library or Research Institute where you can be working or studying will be available. You will listen A LOT the following words from the head professor "I TRUST YOUR HOME UNIVERSITY WILL PROVIDE YOU WITH ACCESS". This is very unpleasant especially when your last assignment depends entirely on a paid database. The course becomes complicated if you´re not studying or working in an institution with this kind of access.
By Aleksandra W•
Apr 11, 2019
I have mixed feelings about the course. Some lectures were rather good, but I am not convinced the lectures and assignments matched well. The quizzes were really good. The course completion requires plenty of access to a range of paid databases - and that is not necessary to reallt do FTO, IP or Markush-claim type work. In general, while I have not "loved" the course, but it was a good refresher of the intellectual property law and I would mention it to my colleagues and friends.
By Betti L•
Dec 10, 2020
The course lectures are of good quality and very relevant, the lecturers cover the subject well. Unfortunately the course was not designed for a broad audience: only students from universities that have access to databases with paywall can complete the course. The course readings must be purchased and databases with paywall are required for completing successfully the course assignments. For this reason, peer reviewing a row of very bad quality assignments does not contribute to the learning experience. Some learners submit empty assignments to have access to the peer reviewed assignments that they can copy later for the resubmission. I happen to peer-review an assignment that was a word-to-word copy of my submission! These learners must be excluded from the course for. cheating!
By Dr S K C•
Sep 10, 2017
Patenting in Biotechnology is an unique and innovative course delivered with good lectures. But Professors focussed primarily on patent searching instead of discussing interplay of patenting and biotechnology. Using commercial softwares (like Derwent & Scifinder ) and a particular textbook made the course a little bit challenging for the participants from the poor developing countries like India. As a whole I enjoyed the course and learned many new things. My heartfelt thanks to all Professors and the whole Team Coursera.
By Debajit B•
Oct 15, 2020
It is my pleasure to join this course and I really could learn so many things related to the patenting process in Biotechnology. As a university faculty I already had the theoretical knowledge on the process of patenting but this course really helped me a lot to learn the practical side of the process. Hence I would like to recommend this course to all who are interested in learning Patenting process from practical point of view.
By Airi M•
Sep 8, 2017
This course's teachers and contents are so great. Teachers are very highly enthusiastic and serious. I think this course' has more exam than others, but because of that we study more and more spontaneously. I think I am so happy to meet this course. So if you are interested in patent or patent system, then please take this course even if you are not majored in the area of Biology.
By Jyothirmayee•
Jan 8, 2021
First of a course for honing skills of IP search and analysis in the field of Biotechnology. relearned some of the basics of looking at the patent search indicators. Simple and straight forward. It is easy if you have little background on Biotech patent analysis.
By Anirudh R•
Jul 11, 2020
An amazing learning experience! Learnt on how to assess Biotechnology patents, how to conduct a Freedom to Operate (FTO) analysis and how to maximise utilisation of patent databases such as WIPO PatentScope, Espacenet, Derwent, and SciFinder.
By Federico M•
Aug 11, 2017
Excelent course! I fully recommed it. Although it is very demanding and the quizzes are difficult to complete, the course provides a wide understanding of the issues related to patenting in biotechnology. I am glad to have taken the course
By Ankita S•
Sep 20, 2020
By Manish K•
Jul 7, 2020
By Marziyeh M•
Apr 29, 2021
This course was amazing and I am using it frequently in real work experiences for patent search through different biotechnological projects.
By Carlos L L•
May 16, 2019
Excelente material para profundizar conocimiento en temáticas de Propiedad Intelectual en Biotecnología. Recomendable!
By Abderrahmane m h•
Aug 29, 2019
This is the only online course on patents in the field of biotechnology , I would highly recommend this course !!
By Abdul R W•
Mar 5, 2022
I learnt the basics about Patenting through this course and I feel well equipped after completing this course
By David W•
Feb 3, 2018
This is an excellent course. It teaches various aspects of the patent search, application and more.
By Alicia P H•
Aug 13, 2018
it's a good course to be introduced in the world of patents if you don't know nothing about.
By Kalyan K•
Jun 11, 2020
you know the world of patents very clearly. very informative and never boring course
By Parbhat S•
Mar 30, 2019
Excellent work. Course structure is very programmed and according to technology.
By Pankaj K•
Jan 5, 2021
its really an excellent experience doing such course here.
By Rohan B•
Apr 17, 2022
Good course, very beneficial for biotechnology students.
By SANTHOSH P•
Aug 3, 2020
Very worthful course for Biotech grads and aspirants.