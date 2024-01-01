Lucy Y. Pao, Ph.D., Lucy Pao is currently the Richard and Joy Dorf Professor in the Electrical, Computer, and Energy Engineering Department at the University of Colorado Boulder. Her primary research focus is in the control systems area, with applications to flexible structures, atomic force microscopes, disk drives, tape systems, and wind turbines and wind farms. She earned B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. Selected recent and current professional society activities include being General Chair for the 2013 American Control Conference, an Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) Control Systems Society (CSS) Distinguished Lecturer, and a member of the IEEE CSS Board of Governors. Selected recent honors include elevation to IEEE Fellow in 2012, the 2012 IEEE Control Systems Magazine Outstanding Paper Award, and election to Fellow of the International Federation of Automatic Control (IFAC) in 2013. Pao gave a plenary talk on "Control of Wind Turbines: Accomplishments and Continuing Challenges" at the 2012 American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Dynamic Systems and Control Conference and delivered a plenary presentation on "Controlling Wind Energy for Utility Grid Reliability" at the 2013 IEEE Conference on Decision and Control.