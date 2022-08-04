PhET Interactive Simulations ( https://phet.colorado.edu/ ), a project of the University of Colorado Boulder, provides fun, free, interactive, research-based science and mathematics simulations for use across, primary, secondary, and higher education levels. We extensively test and evaluate each simulation to ensure educational effectiveness. All simulations are open source and free to all students and teachers.
This course is part of the Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations Specialization
Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations SpecializationUniversity of Colorado Boulder
Intermediate Level
Suggested prerequisite course: "Introduction to PhET Simulations for STEM Education."
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Reflect on inquiry learning in education.
Develop strategies for writing sim-based inquiry activities.
Design a sim-based activity sheet.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 minutes to complete
Introduction
5 minutes to complete
13 hours to complete
Science Activity Design
13 hours to complete
9 hours to complete
Math Activity Design
9 hours to complete
About the Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations Specialization
