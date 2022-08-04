About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations Specialization
Intermediate Level

Suggested prerequisite course: "Introduction to PhET Simulations for STEM Education."

Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Reflect on inquiry learning in education.

  • Develop strategies for writing sim-based inquiry activities.

  • Design a sim-based activity sheet.

Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
5 minutes to complete

Introduction

5 minutes to complete
1 reading
Week
2
Week 2
13 hours to complete

Science Activity Design

13 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 22 min), 28 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
9 hours to complete

Math Activity Design

9 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 60 min), 17 readings, 1 quiz

About the Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations Specialization

Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations

