About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is appropriate for pre-service and in-service elementary, secondary, and higher education science and math educators.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn what makes PhET simulations unique.

  • Find simulations that are relevant to your classes.

  • Design your first PhET activity.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations Specialization
Beginner Level

This course is appropriate for pre-service and in-service elementary, secondary, and higher education science and math educators.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
5 hours to complete

Introduction to PhET Simulations

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 18 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
8 hours to complete

Whole-Class Strategies

8 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations Specialization

Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder