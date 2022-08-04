PhET Interactive Simulations ( https://phet.colorado.edu/ ), a project of the University of Colorado Boulder, provides fun, free, interactive, research-based science and mathematics simulations for use across, primary, secondary, and higher education levels. We extensively test and evaluate each simulation to ensure educational effectiveness. All simulations are open source and free to all students and teachers.
This course is part of the Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations Specialization
Offered By
Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations SpecializationUniversity of Colorado Boulder
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
This course is appropriate for pre-service and in-service elementary, secondary, and higher education science and math educators.
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Learn what makes PhET simulations unique.
Find simulations that are relevant to your classes.
Design your first PhET activity.
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
This course is appropriate for pre-service and in-service elementary, secondary, and higher education science and math educators.
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
Introduction to PhET Simulations
5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 18 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz
8 hours to complete
Whole-Class Strategies
8 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes
About the Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.