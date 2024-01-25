University of Colorado Boulder
Whole Class with PhET for STEM Education
University of Colorado Boulder

Whole Class with PhET for STEM Education

This course is part of Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations Specialization

Taught in English

Rebecca Vieyra
Zachariah Mbasu

Instructors: Rebecca Vieyra

Included with Coursera Plus

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

11 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Whole Class Inquiry: Strategies for open-ended discussion.

  • Interactive Lecture Demonstration: Strategies for making predictions.

  • Concept Questions: Strategies for classroom voting and Peer Instruction.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

1 quiz

There are 6 modules in this course

In this course, we will review strategies for how to use PhET in circumstances where you are presenting a simulation in front of the whole class using a projector, television, interactive whiteboard, or while sharing your screen online.

What's included

1 video5 readings2 discussion prompts

This module will introduce you to general strategies for getting students to respond to open-ended questions as a whole class: Whole Class Inquiry. These strategies can help you as a teacher to be more creative in the types of questions you ask, and can help to reveal students’ prior knowledge especially at the introduction of a new topic.

What's included

2 videos3 readings1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will learn about how to ask pointed prediction questions, and help scaffold students’ responses through the use of a structured worksheet and discussions in pairs and as a whole class: Interactive Lecture Demonstrations. This strategy is especially effective for focusing students’ thinking on specific concepts and helping them to think about their own thinking.

What's included

2 readings1 discussion prompt

This module will introduce you to how to effectively write multiple choice questions to promote critical thinking: Concept Questions. These questions may include open-ended predictions, contrasting cases, ordering and ranking cases, and interpreting representations, among others. However, in all cases, these questions are written in such a way that they allow students to vote and engage in peer instruction.

What's included

1 video3 readings1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will design two activities for a whole class setup using two of the three strategies reviewed in this course: Whole Class Inquiry, Interactive Lecture Demonstrations, and Concept Questions.

What's included

2 readings3 peer reviews1 discussion prompt

In this final module, we will ask you to reflect on your achievements and identify room for improvement, provide feedback on this course, and share information about how to download your certificate once you have completed all requirements

What's included

1 reading1 quiz

Instructors

Rebecca Vieyra
University of Colorado Boulder
12 Courses10,144 learners
Zachariah Mbasu
University of Colorado Boulder
4 Courses4,661 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Recommended if you're interested in Education

