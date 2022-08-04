Profile

Zachariah Mbasu

PhET Ambassador Africa

Bio

Zach Mbasu is the Africa Lead at PhET Interactive Simulations, University of Colorado Boulder. He has an array of professional experiences, such as an education advisor, teacher educator, numeracy specialist, math teacher, and consultant. He implements innovative student-centered educational programs and learning technologies that turn today’s classrooms into active learning environments. His research interests include innovating and understanding teaching in technology-enhanced learning environments to facilitate meaningful learning and engagement.

Courses

Implementation of PhET Activities for STEM Education

Introduction to PhET Simulations for STEM Education

Activity Design with PhET Simulations for STEM Education

