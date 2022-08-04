PhET Interactive Simulations ( https://phet.colorado.edu/ ), a project of the University of Colorado Boulder, provides fun, free, interactive, research-based science and mathematics simulations for use across, primary, secondary, and higher education levels. We extensively test and evaluate each simulation to ensure educational effectiveness. All simulations are open source and free to all students and teachers.
This course is part of the Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Suggested prerequisite course: "Activity Design with PhET Simulations for STEM Education."
What you will learn
Become familiar with strategies to facilitate student use of simulations (sims) during a sim-based activity.
Implement a sim-based mathematics or science lesson plan and activity sheet.
Reflect on and revise a sim-based lesson plan and activity sheet before and after your implementation.
Suggested prerequisite course: "Activity Design with PhET Simulations for STEM Education."
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Implementation of PhET Activities for STEM Education
Teach and Reflect
About the Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.