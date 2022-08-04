About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations Specialization
Intermediate Level

Suggested prerequisite course: "Activity Design with PhET Simulations for STEM Education."

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Become familiar with strategies to facilitate student use of simulations (sims) during a sim-based activity.

  • Implement a sim-based mathematics or science lesson plan and activity sheet.

  • Reflect on and revise a sim-based lesson plan and activity sheet before and after your implementation.

Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
7 hours to complete

Implementation of PhET Activities for STEM Education

7 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 52 min), 14 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

Teach and Reflect

5 hours to complete
1 reading

About the Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations Specialization

Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations

