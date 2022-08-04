Rebecca supports PhET’s international strategy and programming. Previously, she managed the Inter-American Teacher Education Network for the Organization of American States, and served as K-12 Program Manager for the American Association of Physics Teachers. Rebecca is a prior high school physics teacher who earned her Ph.D. in science education at the University of Maryland. She received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching, and is an alumna of the Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellowship. She resides in Washington, DC, with her husband and daughter.