Learner Reviews & Feedback for Implementation of PhET Activities for STEM Education by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
PhET Interactive Simulations ( https://phet.colorado.edu/ ), a project of the University of Colorado Boulder, provides fun, free, interactive, research-based science and mathematics simulations for use across, primary, secondary, and higher education levels. We extensively test and evaluate each simulation to ensure educational effectiveness. All simulations are open source and free to all students and teachers.
In this course, you will learn how to effectively design a learning sequence that makes use of PhET’s simulations for mathematics and science.
To finish this course, you need to complete two assignments with Peer Review: 1) Design a Lesson that integrates an inquiry-based activity with simulations, and 2) Implement your Lesson Plan in your class, and reflect about the results with the PhET Reflection Tools.
This course is the third and last one of three courses that integrate the specialization “Active Learning in STEM with PhET Interactive Simulations”.
This course is also available in Spanish as “Implementación de Actividades PhET para la Educación STEM”...