Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level

Software engineering or big data experience

Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Practice software engineering fundamentals; test first development, refactoring, continuous integration, and continuous delivery.

  • Architect and create a big data or distributed system using rest collaboration, event collaboration, and batch processing.

  • Create a performant, scalable distributed system that handles big data.

Skills you will gain

  • Real-time Systems
  • Big Data
  • Microservices
  • Software Engineering
  • Distributed Computing
Instructors

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Data Science from University of Colorado Boulder.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Software Engineering Overview

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 64 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Fundamentals of Software Architecture

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Fundamentals of Production Software

5 hours to complete
1 video (Total 10 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Fundamentals of Software Architecture for Big Data

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

