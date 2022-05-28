The course is intended for individuals looking to understand the basics of software engineering as they relate to building large software systems that leverage big data. You will be introduced to software engineering concepts necessary to build and scale large, data intensive, distributed systems. Starting with software engineering best practices and loosely coupled, highly cohesive data microservices, the course takes you through the evolution of a distributed system over time.
Fundamentals of Software Architecture for Big Data
Practice software engineering fundamentals; test first development, refactoring, continuous integration, and continuous delivery.
Architect and create a big data or distributed system using rest collaboration, event collaboration, and batch processing.
Create a performant, scalable distributed system that handles big data.
- Real-time Systems
- Big Data
- Microservices
- Software Engineering
- Distributed Computing
Software engineering or big data experience
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Software Engineering Overview
In this module you will learn the basics of modern software engineering. You will learn how our industry progresses over time, practice test driven development, and implement widely used data structures.
Fundamentals of Software Architecture
In this module you will learn the fundamentals of software architecture. You will learn how to evolve an architecture over time, how to work within a large codebase, and a bit about blockchain.
Fundamentals of Production Software
In this module you will learn the fundamentals of monitoring software in production. You will learn how to create reliable background jobs, how to calculate and communicate service availability, and how to implement production metrics and monitoring.
Fundamentals of Software Architecture for Big Data
In this module you will learn the fundamentals of production quality databases and messaging systems. You will learn to understand the tradeoffs between consistency and availability, how to implement database transactions to improve consistency, and how to implement messaging systems to improve availability.
