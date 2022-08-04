- Real-time Systems
- Big Data
- Microservices
- Software Engineering
- Distributed Computing
Software Architecture for Big Data Specialization
Big Data Meets Software Engineering. Learn the principles of building and architecting large systems with big data
Offered By
What you will learn
Practice software engineering fundamentals; test first development, refactoring, continuous integration, and continuous delivery.
Architect and create a big data or distributed system using rest collaboration, event collaboration, and batch processing.
Create4 a performant, scalable distributed system that handles big data.
Practice software engineering fundamentals; test first development, refactoring, continuous integration, and continuous delivery.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The first course will introduce you to software architecture and design concepts necessary to build and scale large, data intensive, distributed systems. Starting with software engineering best practices and loosely coupled, highly cohesive data microservices, the course will take you through the evolution of a distributed system over time.
In the second course you will then learn what is needed to take big data to production, transforming big data prototypes into high quality tested production software. You will measure the performance characteristics of distributed systems, identify trouble areas, and implement scalable solutions to improve performance
The specialization concludes with a projects course in which you will use learnings from the first and second courses to build a production-ready distributed system. As you progress, your instructors will guide you around common pitfalls and share their experiences in building big data systems.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.