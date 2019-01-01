Profile

Mike Barinek

Lecturer

Bio

Mike Barinek is a Founder and Lead Developer at Initial Capacity, a software consultancy focused on improving the way software is made and the lives of people who create it. Prior to his current role, Mike managed VMware Tanzu Application Services (fka Pivotal Labs) for the Americas and lead a team of 180 consultants. Mike built the Mountain/Central region from the ground up, achieving 50% year over year growth annually since opening Pivotal Labs Boulder in early 2010. Mike brings deep expertise in Java/Kotlin, Ruby, and location based services to clients, as well as a passion for working with entrepreneurs. Under his leadership he has developed large scale enterprise applications as well as consumer web and mobile apps for a number of clients including Best Buy, National Health Service, Volkswagen, SendGrid, and Twitter. Before joining Pivotal, Mike worked as a system architect at Gnip and contributed to the initial software that led to Gnip's acquisition by Twitter. Mike began his career writing software for geologists.

Courses

Fundamentals of Software Architecture for Big Data

