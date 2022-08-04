About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Software Architecture for Big Data Specialization
Advanced Level

Software engineering or big data experience

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Compare, measure, and test big data models for production use.

  • Write custom performance tests to measure the characteristics of a distributed system.

  • Use queues to horizontally distribute large workloads.

Skills you will gain

  • Real-time Systems
  • Big Data
  • Microservices
  • Software Engineering
  • Distributed Computing
Course 2 of 3 in the
Software Architecture for Big Data Specialization
Advanced Level

Software engineering or big data experience

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
6 hours to complete

Predictive Models

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
7 hours to complete

Performance of Distributed Systems

7 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 21 min), 9 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Horizontal Distribution of Large Workloads

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 12 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
6 hours to complete

Highly Available Distributed Systems

6 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

