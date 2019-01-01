I am a cofounder and lead developer at Initial Capacity, a boutique software consultancy focused on improving the way software is made and improving the lives of people who create it. Prior to Initial Capacity, I spent eight years with Pivotal Labs (acquired by VMware in 2020) building software for customers ranging from early stage startups to industry leading enterprises. I worked with customers to ship production software, build engineering teams, and enhance developer capabilities. I helped to build the award-winning Platform Acceleration Lab and to start the Pivotal Labs Dublin office. My PhD in mathematics helps to shape how I think about software. Lately I've been writing Kotlin, Python, Typescript, and Go, and I'm always looking to learn new things.