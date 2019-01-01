Profile

Tyson Gern

Lecturer

Bio

I am a cofounder and lead developer at Initial Capacity, a boutique software consultancy focused on improving the way software is made and improving the lives of people who create it. Prior to Initial Capacity, I spent eight years with Pivotal Labs (acquired by VMware in 2020) building software for customers ranging from early stage startups to industry leading enterprises. I worked with customers to ship production software, build engineering teams, and enhance developer capabilities. I helped to build the award-winning Platform Acceleration Lab and to start the Pivotal Labs Dublin office. My PhD in mathematics helps to shape how I think about software. Lately I've been writing Kotlin, Python, Typescript, and Go, and I'm always looking to learn new things.

Courses

Fundamentals of Software Architecture for Big Data

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder