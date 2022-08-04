The course is intended for individuals who want to build a production-quality software system that leverages big data.
You will apply the basics of software engineering and architecture to create a production-ready distributed system that handles big data. You will build data intensive, distributed system, composed of loosely coupled, highly cohesive applications. Applications of Software Architecture for Big Data can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Data Science (MS-DS) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The MS-DS is an interdisciplinary degree that brings together faculty from CU Boulder’s departments of Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Information Science, and others. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the MS-DS is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience in computer science, information science, mathematics, and statistics. Learn more about the MS-DS program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-science-data-science-boulder.