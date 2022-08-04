About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Software Architecture for Big Data Specialization
Advanced Level

Software engineering or big data experience

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Practice software engineering fundamentals; test first development, refactoring, continuous integration, and continuous delivery.

  • Architect and create a big data or distributed system using rest collaboration, event collaboration, and batch processing.

  • Create a performant, scalable distributed system that handles big data.

Skills you will gain

  • Software Engineering
  • Distributed Computing
  • Big Data
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Software Architecture for Big Data Specialization
Advanced Level

Software engineering or big data experience

Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Project Overview

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
5 hours to complete

MVP & Development Environment

5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
5 hours to complete

Affixing Features

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Scaling your MVP & Wrapping Up

4 hours to complete
1 video (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

About the Software Architecture for Big Data Specialization

Software Architecture for Big Data

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder