About this Course

Advanced Level

Undergraduate degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering or Computer Science, or equivalent work experience

Approx. 43 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Fundamentals of Linux System Programming, including Processes and Threads.

  • How to build a custom Linux kernel and root filesystem for an Embedded device.

  • How to use Buildroot to build a custom Linux Kernel and root filesystem for an Embedded device.

Skills you will gain

  • Linux
  • Embedded Systems Engineering
  • C Programming
  • Shell Script
  • Electrical Engineering
Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 hours to complete

Intro to Linux System Programming and Toolchains

10 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 155 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

10 hours to complete

File IO, Process Management, Basics of Embeddd Linux

10 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 95 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

12 hours to complete

Threads and Multithreading, Introduction to Buildroot

12 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 117 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

11 hours to complete

Time and Sockets

11 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 63 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

