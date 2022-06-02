This course provides an overview of System Programming for the Linux operating system, or software which is interfacing directly with the Linux Kernel and C library. The basic components of a Linux Embedded System, including kernel and root filesystem details are discussed. The Buildroot build system is introduced, which students use to build their own custom Embedded Linux system through programming assignments.
Linux System Programming and Introduction to BuildrootUniversity of Colorado Boulder
About this Course
Undergraduate degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering or Computer Science, or equivalent work experience
What you will learn
Fundamentals of Linux System Programming, including Processes and Threads.
How to build a custom Linux kernel and root filesystem for an Embedded device.
How to use Buildroot to build a custom Linux Kernel and root filesystem for an Embedded device.
Skills you will gain
- Linux
- Embedded Systems Engineering
- C Programming
- Shell Script
- Electrical Engineering
Undergraduate degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering or Computer Science, or equivalent work experience
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Intro to Linux System Programming and Toolchains
In this module, you will learn about Linux shell scripting and System Programming concepts. You will also understand the basics of an Embedded Linux toolchain and setup a cross-compiler.
File IO, Process Management, Basics of Embeddd Linux
In this module, you will learn the basics of File IO for Linux. You will understand the basics of Process Management, process forking, and Linux daemons. You will build your own Linux kernel and root filesystem, boot and run on QEMU.
Threads and Multithreading, Introduction to Buildroot
In this module, you will learn the basics of Threading and Multi Thread Synchronization in Linux system programming using POSIX. You will also learn about the Buildroot build system and build a QEMU Image using Buildroot.
Time and Sockets
In this module, you will learn the fundamentals of signal handling and time management in Linux System Programming. You will learn the basic components of Embedded Linux debugging. You will implement a socket server application and deploy on a QEMU based Embedded System using Buildroot.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
Logo Licensing
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.