This course provides an introduction to Kernel Driver development for the Linux operating system. The Yocto build system is introduced, which students use to build their own custom Embedded Linux system through programming assignments.
Linux Kernel Programming and Introduction to Yocto ProjectUniversity of Colorado Boulder
Advanced Level
Undergraduate degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering or Computer Science, or equivalent work experience
Approx. 40 hours to complete
English
What you will learn
Fundamentals of Linux kernel development.
How to build a custom Linux kernel driver and deploy on an Embedded Device.
How to use the Yocto project to build Embedded Device images
Skills you will gain
- Shell Script
- C Programming
- Linux
- Embedded Systems
Advanced Level
Undergraduate degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering or Computer Science, or equivalent work experience
Approx. 40 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
9 hours to complete
Introduction to Device Drivers and Yocto
9 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 127 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
8 hours to complete
Linux Character Drivers and Debugging
8 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 80 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
12 hours to complete
Concurrency in the Linux Kernel
12 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 99 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
12 hours to complete
Kernel sleeping and ioctl
12 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 71 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
