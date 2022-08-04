About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level

Undergraduate degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering or Computer Science, or equivalent work experience

Approx. 40 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • F​undamentals of Linux kernel development.

  • H​ow to build a custom Linux kernel driver and deploy on an Embedded Device.

  • H​ow to use the Yocto project to build Embedded Device images

Skills you will gain

  • Shell Script
  • C Programming
  • Linux
  • Embedded Systems
Advanced Level

Undergraduate degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering or Computer Science, or equivalent work experience

Approx. 40 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
9 hours to complete

Introduction to Device Drivers and Yocto

11 videos (Total 127 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 2
Linux Character Drivers and Debugging

7 videos (Total 80 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week 3
Concurrency in the Linux Kernel

8 videos (Total 99 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week 4
Kernel sleeping and ioctl

6 videos (Total 71 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

