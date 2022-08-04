About this Course

Intermediate Level

Basic calculus (differentiation and integration), linear algebra

Approx. 23 hours to complete
Korean

What you will learn

  • 수강생은 컴퓨터 비전이 무엇인지 설명하고 컴퓨터 비전 과제의 예를 들 수 있습니다.

  • 수강생은 컴퓨터 비전 과제에 대한 알고리즘 솔루션의 배경이 되는 프로세스와 그 장단점을 설명할 수 있습니다.

  • 수강생은 직접 최신 머신 러닝 툴과 파이썬 라이브러리를 사용할 수 있습니다.

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

강의 개요 및 배경

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 80 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

고전 컴퓨터 비전 툴

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 115 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

컴퓨터 비전에서의 이미지 분류

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

신경망 및 딥 러닝

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 100 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

