이 강의는 CU 볼더 대학교의 데이터 과학 석사(MS-DS) 학위 과정의 일부로써 학점 인정이 가능하며 Coursera 플랫폼을 통해 제공됩니다. MS-DS는 CU 볼더 대학교의 응용 수학, 컴퓨터 과학, 정보 과학 및 기타 여러 학과 교수진이 모여 만든 학제간 학위 과정입니다. MS-DS는 능력에 따라 입학이 허가되고 지원 절차가 없기 때문에 컴퓨터 과학, 정보 과학, 수학 및 통계학 분야에 대해 광범위한 학부 과정을 이수하고 전문 경험이 풍부한 사람에게 이상적인 과정입니다. MS-DS 과정에 대한 정보는 링크(https://www.coursera.org/degrees/master-of-science-data-science-boulder)를 통해 확인하실 수 있습니다.
컴퓨터 비전 분야에서의 딥 러닝 응용 사례University of Colorado Boulder
What you will learn
수강생은 컴퓨터 비전이 무엇인지 설명하고 컴퓨터 비전 과제의 예를 들 수 있습니다.
수강생은 컴퓨터 비전 과제에 대한 알고리즘 솔루션의 배경이 되는 프로세스와 그 장단점을 설명할 수 있습니다.
수강생은 직접 최신 머신 러닝 툴과 파이썬 라이브러리를 사용할 수 있습니다.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
4 hours to complete
강의 개요 및 배경
4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 80 min), 12 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete
고전 컴퓨터 비전 툴
4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 115 min), 10 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
컴퓨터 비전에서의 이미지 분류
3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 45 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
5 hours to complete
신경망 및 딥 러닝
5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 100 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
