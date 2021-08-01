We are presently facing a potential extinction crisis for the order Primates (and many other life forms). In this course we will learn about threats to primate conservation globally. We will be using the, “Primates in Peril: The World’s 25 Most Endangered Primates 2018-2020” by Schwitzer et al. (2019) as a basis for the discussion of global primate populations. We will investigate conservation status, threats to conservations, success and failures within protecting our closest evolutionary cousins.
What you will learn
Identify conservation threats to Primates globally
Understand and identify conservation threat categories
Recognize threats to primate conservation across the areas where non-human primates live (Central/South America, Asia, and Africa)
Relate environmental changes to primate conservation
- Greater understanding of primate conservation
- Greater appreciation of primate diversity in the world
- Greater understanding of environmental concerns
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Conservation & Conservation Concerns
In the first module, I will introduce myself and begin defining the Order Primates. Many people have a ‘love’ of ‘monkeys’ without really understanding how incredibly diverse our Order is! This module starts with a definition of primates and then shows where the current radiation of primates still live.
How We Define Threats
This module will begin by introducing the IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature), the IUCN RedList, and how species are designated in threat categories. We will also discuss different types of threats to primates globally.
Exploring Primates throughout Various Regions
In this module, we will focus on the Top 25 Most Endangered Primates list. We will go region to region to learn about the primates and the threats they face toward the possibility of extinction.
Conservation Organizations
This module will address conservation organizations in multiple contexts. We will learn about 'in situ' and 'ex situ' conservation methodology. Finally, we will look at a number of conservation organizations and think about ways that the public can get involved.
Fantastic course! I learned a lot and the course allowed me to explore my interests within primate conservation
Great informative sessions, helps to identify primates in the regional territory.
