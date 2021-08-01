About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify conservation threats to Primates globally 

  • Understand and identify conservation threat categories

  • Recognize threats to primate conservation across the areas where non-human primates live (Central/South America, Asia, and Africa)

  • Relate environmental changes to primate conservation

Skills you will gain

  • Greater understanding of primate conservation
  • Greater appreciation of primate diversity in the world
  • Greater understanding of environmental concerns
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Conservation & Conservation Concerns

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 73 min)
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

How We Define Threats

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 106 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Exploring Primates throughout Various Regions

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Conservation Organizations

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 38 min)

