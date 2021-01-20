About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Duke University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

The Early Days

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 47 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Early Life and Mother-Infant Bonds

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 22 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Making a Living in the Forest

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Social Lives and Relationships

4 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 62 min), 7 readings, 6 quizzes

