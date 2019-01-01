Kara Walker investigates chimpanzee social behavior as a researcher in the Jane Goodall Institute Research Center at Duke University. She received a Ph.D. in Evolutionary Anthropology from Duke University and BS in Animal Behavior from Bucknell University. She researches female strategies across the lifespan in chimpanzees, with a focus on sociality, reproduction, and life history. This research has been published in top scientific journals. She also joined the faculty of NCSU as a lecturer in 2016 and teaches undergraduate courses in physical anthropology. She demonstrated her commitment to undergraduate teaching and mentoring in receiving the Dean’s Award for Excellence in Mentoring at Duke University.