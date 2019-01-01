Anne Pusey is professor emerita of evolutionary anthropology at Duke University. With a BA from Oxford University and a PhD from Stanford University she has spent most of her career studying the chimpanzees of Gombe National Park, Tanzania, and also studied the Serengeti lions for 11 years. She began as a research assistant for Jane Goodall in 1970, and continued to work in Gombe for five years while collecting data for her dissertation on the behavior of adolescent chimpanzees. She was a professor of Ecology, Evolution and Behavior at the University of Minnesota for 26 years, where she established the Jane Goodall Institute’s Center for Primate Studies, which archived and organized the computerization of the data from the ongoing Gombe chimpanzee study. On moving to Duke in 2010, she established the Jane Goodall Institute Research Center in which she continued this work. She has advised many graduate students working on the chimpanzees of Gombe and continues to visit the site regularly. She is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, fellow of the Animal Behavior Society, a recipient of a John Simon Guggenheim Fellowship and author of more than 150 publications about diverse aspects of chimpanzee behavior and biology.