Emily Boehm is a researcher with the Jane Goodall Institute Research Center (and a Faculty Development Consultant at the University of North Carolina). She received a PhD in Evolutionary Anthropology from Duke University in 2016 and a BA in Organismic and Evolutionary Biology from Harvard University in 2009. After completing her PhD, Dr. Boehm became an instructor in Evolutionary Anthropology at Duke before beginning her current position at UNC. Dr. Boehm is committed to improving teaching practices and learning outcomes in STEM fields, and to making STEM classrooms more inclusive. Her primatological research interests include female reproductive strategies and life history in the chimpanzees of Gombe National Park, Tanzania.