AK
May 8, 2020
I knew some about chimpanzees, but this just furthered my love and knowledge even more. The course was clear and easy to follow. You get what you put into the course, so take the take and learn!
JJ
Apr 10, 2019
A very interesting overview of chimpanzee behavior, ecology, and preservation. This course makes you want to go to Africa and spend at least some time working with chimpanzee studies.
By Jessica K•
Jul 29, 2019
Whether you're a zookeeper, anthropologist, or simply a great ape enthusiast, this course is great for learning about and/or furthering your knowledge about chimpanzees.
By Petra F•
Aug 20, 2019
I REALLY enjoyed this course. The instructors of the course are very knowledgeable and they presented the material in a clear and concise way; short videos followed by practice quizzes, discussion forums, occasional readings, and the weekly assessments. The videos were just the right length and the entire structure of the course made it possible for me (working a full-time and a part-time job) to complete this course. I wish there would be more courses offered by the same professors on this topic. Excellent course!
By KateLyn M•
May 13, 2019
Very much enjoyed the new information learned and the way that it was presented. Each video and activities were informative and interactive. Overall a great experience! Next, I would love to see Duke do further classes on other ape species.
By Joseph B J•
Apr 11, 2019
A very interesting overview of chimpanzee behavior, ecology, and preservation. This course makes you want to go to Africa and spend at least some time working with chimpanzee studies.
By Sophie W•
Sep 8, 2019
This style of learning fit perfectly with my current work/life routine and the course content was very thorough and easily accessible! Loved this 5 week course.
By Christine C•
Sep 10, 2019
Great course! I learned so many things about chimpanzees. It will help me as a new caregiver aid in a chimpanzees sanctuary. Thank you very much!
By TIFFANY J•
May 22, 2019
This course was so interesting and helpful! I really hope more courses like this are designed for the other great ape species!!!
By John C•
Apr 29, 2019
I learned so much from this course. Very excellent information.
By TATIANA V R H•
May 8, 2019
The best course about chimpanzee
By marly u r•
Mar 21, 2019
Excellent!!!!!!!!!!!!!
By Editha S•
Nov 12, 2020
I taught primatology at the University of Calgary from 1986-1991
and was curious to see new techniques or information from the field. I disgraced myself by not acing all the tests but you might want to examine the wording on the questions that I missed. In the question about advantages of group hunting I would agree that, in the long run, a lone hunter gets less meat but ,if he is successful in a single hunt and doesn't share, he gets more meat. Of course by age 76 my mind isn't what it used to be. Thanks for an interesting course.
M.E.Stephens
By Abby L•
May 31, 2020
I am a high school student, and this class was perfect. It was a fun and informative course that had its challenges but was understandable and wasn't too much of a time commitment. I learned so much and loved the professors of the course. This class inspired me to pursue some type of major in college that has to do with conservation/sustainability. I highly recommend this course to anyone who wants to learn about chimpanzees and what they can do to help them.
By Skye•
Feb 19, 2021
I really enjoyed this course , I found it interesting and fun and I recomend it to people with a passion for wildlife , the environment and of course chimpanzees . This course has helped me understand more about maybe what I want to do as a caree in the future and it also taught me how I can help out with the environment. Also the instructors for this course are great and all their instructions are clear , so 5 stars,
By Emily T•
Aug 18, 2020
Incredibly informative, helpful and easy to digest. I know so much more about Chimpanzees and the important conservation efforts underway to preserve them and their environment. Considering how similar these great apes are to humans, learning all about their behavior was so interesting. I definitely feel a lot more informed. The modules were not difficult to follow and kept my interest throughout the whole thing.
By Lynn H•
Feb 3, 2021
I really enjoyed this course, it was well presented, in a level that was accessible and was enlightening!
Highly recommend this to anyone who has an interest in conservation, Chimpanzees, or rainforest.
This course interested me so much, that I went on a singed up for a degree in Animal Behaviour, welfare and conservation!
By jessii p•
May 7, 2020
Very interesting course, I learned a lot that I really had no clue about, especially how cell phones affect Chimpanzee populations and how hard they are to track and study. The professors made all the course work easy to understand and retain, and the peer review projects we had to do at the end were great.
By Kylee S•
Jun 7, 2020
All three instructors explained the information very well. The course was easy to follow, in a format that made it very easy to look back at any information or notes I needed to review. I took this class for fun, but I learned a lot of information that I believe will help me in my future career path.
By Petra L•
Apr 26, 2021
I learned a lot in this course. It was very interesting and fun to get to know so much about chimpanzees. What makes it even better for me is that the teachers had actual practical expierence of the subject they were talking about. I would definitelly recommend this to others.
By Snigdhodeep M•
May 8, 2020
This course was extremely helpful. I gained a lot of valuable knowledge from this. The course materials were very comprehensive and provided a lot of insights. This also shares a lot of information which has changed my perception on chimpanzees. Highly recommended!
By Billie H•
Feb 7, 2020
Up to date and relevant information throughout the 5 weeks, various topics are covered and it was fun to complete. This is a great course for any body instrested in Chimpanzees, Chimpanzee conservation or becoming a zookeeper. Thoroughly enjoyed this course.
By Khalid A•
May 18, 2020
I liked this course a lot. It was informative, mind opening and actually fun. I was enjoying each lesson. The instructors are well spoken and the material is clear. Nevertheless, don't expect to learn a lot of skills, it is mostly information.
By Lorenzo G•
Jul 27, 2020
Brilliant. One of the best courses I've ever taken. Just a shame you don't talk about other sanctuaries other than the JGI ones. Still, I strongly recommend this course to anyone who is interested in knowing our hairy relatives.
By DANIEL S•
Oct 28, 2021
By the end of this course you will have a full comprehension of chimpanzee behaviuor and activity along conservation. it has changed my perspective at a global scale. Thanks to the clear and easily understood presenters.
By Laura I•
Feb 14, 2021
This was great! I have started a number of other courses just for fun or to learn about a certain topic covered within that course. This was the first one I finished and it was excellent! I am so sad that it is done.
By Martina•
May 26, 2020
Beautiful and really interesting course where you will learn so much about this beautiful creatures. It was pleasure to listen lectures of great teachers and to be part of this journey with chimps. I will miss it!