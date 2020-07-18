About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Summarize extinctions as an important part of the history of life.

  • Identify the probable causes of mass extinctions in the geologic past (before humans).

  • Compare and contrast the Big Five mass extinctions with human-influenced extinctions.

  • Evaluate historical lessons and current trends to predict and prevent extinctions of the future.

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Extinctions: Getting Started with the End

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 48 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Human Awareness of Extinctions: A History

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Mass Extinctions of the Pre-Human Past

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 60 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Extinctions of Pre-History & Near-Present (Pleistocene Epoch & Late Holocene Epoch)

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 58 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

