This course introduces you to the five mass extinctions of the pre-human past, their causes and significance to the history of life on earth, and the current mass extinction happening during our time. We’ll also explore the history of paleontology and geological study and review the key players that influenced the science today.
Extinctions: Past, Present, & FutureEmory University
About this Course
What you will learn
Summarize extinctions as an important part of the history of life.
Identify the probable causes of mass extinctions in the geologic past (before humans).
Compare and contrast the Big Five mass extinctions with human-influenced extinctions.
Evaluate historical lessons and current trends to predict and prevent extinctions of the future.
Offered by
Emory University
Emory University, located in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the world's leading research universities. Its mission is to create, preserve, teach and apply knowledge in the service of humanity.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Extinctions: Getting Started with the End
Human Awareness of Extinctions: A History
Mass Extinctions of the Pre-Human Past
Extinctions of Pre-History & Near-Present (Pleistocene Epoch & Late Holocene Epoch)
Reviews
Excellent overview of pre-human extinctions and their relationship to the current human-initiated 6th extinction.
The professor, plus the course syllabus, and the way in which they were both presented exceeded all my hopes and expectations for learning as a beginning geology student major.
I would have preferred less camera focus on the lecturer and more use of illustrations, charts, etc. It was a little boring just watching the lecturer talk.
Bravo! A fascinating course, thank you. Dr. Martin speaks clearly and informatively with humour and insight. So many interesting subjects covered under the umbrella of "extinctions".
