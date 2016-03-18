The AMNH course The Dynamic Earth: A Course for Educators provides students with an overview of the origin and evolution of the Earth. Informed by the recently released Next Generation Science Standards, this course examines geological time scales, radiometric dating, and how scientists “read the rocks.” We will explore dramatic changes in the Earth over the last 4 billion years, including how the evolution of life on Earth has affected its atmosphere. In addition to looking at geology on a global scale, participants will take to their own backyards to explore and share their local geologic history. Course participants will bring their understanding of the dynamic Earth - along with content resources, discussion questions, and assignments - into their own teaching.
The American Museum of Natural History is one of the world’s preeminent scientific, educational and cultural institutions. Since its founding in 1869, the Museum has advanced its global mission to discover, interpret, and disseminate information about human cultures, the natural world, and the universe through a wide-ranging program of scientific research, education, and exhibition.
Introduction & The Mystery of Geologic Time
You will explore the ways scientists study the rock record to determine the geologic history of the Earth.
Evolution of the Atmosphere
You will learn how the evolution of photosynthetic life changed the concentration of oxygen in the oceans and atmosphere, and how this is reflected in the rock record. You will also become familiar with how the Next Generation Science Standards connect to this week’s content. Finally, you will complete a written assignment: an analysis of a local geologic feature.
Plate Tectonics: Mountain Building
You will learn how convection causes solid rock to flow in the Earth’s mantle and how the movement of the Earth’s tectonic plates forms mountains. You will also learn how to identify and address common student misconceptions about plate tectonics.
Plate Tectonics: Earthquakes
You will learn about earthquake risk. Using a multimedia teaching case about earthquake risk in Bangladesh, you will learn how scientists define and assess the risk from geologic events. You will also learn how to implement this or similar teaching cases with your students.
I FOUND THIS COURSE VERY USEFUL. BEING A STUDENT OF GEOLOGY, THIS COURSE WILL HELP ME IMPROVE MY KNOWLEDGE OF GEOLOGY.
Thoroughly enjoyed this course. The two presenters were excellent & the course materials very clear. I learned a lot about my own area in the local geology project.
it's an amazing course easy to understand and as science teacher it really helped me developing new ways in teaching science and how can i engage student
Convenient way of sharing knowledge and the way of presenting the course contents is perfect. I have learned about history of the earth in most applicable aspect.
