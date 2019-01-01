Dr. Kinzler is Senior Director of Science Education, and Co-Director of the MAT program at the American Museum of Natural History. Before joining the Museum’s Education Division, Dr. Kinzler’s research career involved investigating planetary differentiation through melting at Columbia’s Lamont Doherty Earth Observatory and in the Museum’s Earth and Planetary Sciences Department. In 1999, Dr. Kinzler co-curated the Museum's Gottesman Hall of Planet Earth, and then joined the Museum’s National Center for Science Literacy, Education and Technology. With a mission to take the Museum’s unparalleled resources beyond its walls, the National Center creates a full spectrum of science education products that integrate authentic science with standards-based curriculum design and innovative use of technology. In 2010 Dr. Kinzler assumed senior management of the Gottesman Center for Science Teaching and Learning.