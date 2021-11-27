RS
Sep 28, 2020
Great course for the non-professional student- keeps the subject matter discussions light and contemporary. Especially loved the idea of ecological proxy, which I had never heard before!
CM
May 24, 2022
Bravo! A fascinating course, thank you. Dr. Martin speaks clearly and informatively with humour and insight. So many interesting subjects covered under the umbrella of "extinctions".
By Richard E•
Nov 27, 2021
I enjoyed the rich course material very much and Professor Martin gave highly interest-holding lectures. The technical references provided avenues for students to take deeper dives into the course material.
Two issues with the course: (a) The course is not monitored, making it difficult for students to ask questions for clarification or get technical help with the assignments and (b) Students must review each other's submitted final assignments even though we are certainly not qualified to do so - this should be done by the professor or a teaching assistant.
In hindsight after several months, I bumped the stars from 4 to 5.
By Tracey W•
Jul 12, 2020
An excellent course...one of the best I have taken on Coursera. Dr. Martin presents the information in a well organized, enjoyable manner. Even though the format is lecture style, Dr. Martin includes many images and even takes learners on "field trips." Assigned readings are interesting and fairly current. My only complaint was with the peer-graded assignment- some of us had difficulty navigating that process. That is a Coursera technical issue, I believe, and they are working to improve that aspect of the course.
By Kate T•
Jul 29, 2020
I enjoyed this course a lot. The lecturer, Anthony, has a great upbeat delivery style that isn't dry at all, which makes a refreshing change - I wish there were a few more lecturers like him when I went to uni! I also learnt a lot - and understanding the past really put into context what is happening now in regards to extinctions and climate change.
By Ellen B•
Aug 4, 2020
Excellent overview of pre-human extinctions and their relationship to the current human-initiated 6th extinction.
By Michael S•
Sep 20, 2020
This course has excellent content and is very well presented. The instructor is a talented teacher who adds wit and relevance to each lecture. I have taken other very good online classes in paleontology, earth science and related subjects. 'Extinctions' rates among the best for clarity and focus on the key thematic points. I gained a good working knowledge of the Big Five mass extinctions and how they may inform needed mitigation and adaptation in the future. The innovative integration of lectures and reading material is a feature of this course that makes it especially effective for distance learning. The articles and papers are sequenced with the lectures to provide very relevant insight and detail that supports each lecture. The combination enhanced my understanding and retention. I also appreciated the answering the short, four question, peer-graded, essay at the end of Week 5. It summarized some of the key teaching points and enhanced learning. Overall, this is a high quality and fun online learning experience. Highly recommended!
By Vidya S•
Sep 20, 2020
An excellent course... The lecturer, Anthony, has a great upbeat delivery style that isn't dry at all, which makes a refreshing change. Excellent overview of pre-human extinctions and their relationship to the current human-initiated 6th extinction.
By Ramesh S•
Sep 29, 2020
Great course for the non-professional student- keeps the subject matter discussions light and contemporary. Especially loved the idea of ecological proxy, which I had never heard before!
By Kim D B•
Jul 19, 2020
The professor, plus the course syllabus, and the way in which they were both presented exceeded all my hopes and expectations for learning as a beginning geology student major.
By Megan K•
Oct 6, 2020
An absolutely amazing course with an enthusiastic, engaging professor. I would give more stars if I could! I learned so much and was constantly excited for the next lesson.
By Deiby W M H•
Nov 14, 2020
es un curso muy completo, me gustaría que estuviera en varios idiomas para que mas gente pudiera acceder de manera mas fácil
By María F M V•
Aug 26, 2020
The course is fantastic! It's very fun, dynamic and interesting. The professor is very good at explaning each topic.
By Guy L•
Oct 28, 2020
Dr. Martin made this highly informative class a joy to watch. :0)
By Akshaya M•
Sep 11, 2020
very interesting course and i enjoyed learning new topics
By Abdullah G•
Jun 23, 2020
Excellent course
By João P S•
Aug 24, 2020
Excellent
By MONEN S V T C•
Aug 7, 2020
lkjhgjhjb
By John G•
Jan 2, 2021
I would have preferred less camera focus on the lecturer and more use of illustrations, charts, etc. It was a little boring just watching the lecturer talk.
By William M L•
Jan 6, 2022
I really enjoyed this course, more so in fact than a lot of others I've taken. The course content consisted of both short videos and online readings which were manageable from a time standpoint. I liked the fact the videos were not overly long or wearisome. The instructor is nice gentleman with a likeable sense of humor and presented the videos in a concise and friendly manner. But the thing I liked the most about this course is that to me it was very interesting and even more informative. Again, definitely one of the more interesting courses I've done. I highly recommend it to anyone interested in the subject!
By Rio A P•
Nov 23, 2020
One of the, if not the best course I've had the pleasure of taking so far here on Coursera. Amazing content and content organization, and Professor Martin is not only an engaging lecturer, but a hilarious speaker too! What would personally make this the /PERFECT/ course would be the inclusion of downloadable course notes, similar to those in University of Alberta's MOOCs. Hope more people would get to experience this really remarkable course!
By Shiena M B B•
Aug 19, 2021
Thank you for approving my financial aid for this course Extinctions:Past,Present,and Future.I learnt a lot from this course.All the topics are well explained and the flow of each lessons are organized.I am interested in dinosaurs and fossils and this course really caught my attention.Again,thank you for this wonderful and knowledgeable discussion.
By Christine H•
Sep 27, 2021
Great course, never boring. The lecturer is very engaging. The lectures are very fun to watch. I learned a lot and enjoyed the diverse reading materials.
For the assignment I would suggest to allow for half points (instead of just 0 or 1), in case that some of the issues are addressed, but not all of them.
By Maureen B•
Apr 19, 2021
Fantastic course. Informative, fun - made me wish the course was longer. I didn't love the peer-reviewed aspect of the assignment, but did enjoy getting to actually write an assignment instead of just doing quizzes. I selfishly hope the instructor will offer more courses on Coursera.
By Patricia N•
Apr 8, 2022
very informative and presented in an understandable manner. Professor used a lot of humor. Makes me want to use all the information in my own classes as teacher and have the students think about the future. Thank you for the wonderful lectures !!
By Christine M•
May 25, 2022
Bravo! A fascinating course, thank you. Dr. Martin speaks clearly and informatively with humour and insight. So many interesting subjects covered under the umbrella of "extinctions".
By Steven G D•
Dec 13, 2020
Excellent lecturer and selection of articles. Lecturer was very engaging and clearly is very passionate about the subject of this course.