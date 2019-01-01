Profile

Anthony J. Martin

Professor of Practice

    Bio

    Anthony (Tony) Martin was born in Terre Haute, Indiana. Following up on an early affinity to natural history, he combined interests in biology and geology to earn a B.S. degree in geobiology from St. Joseph’s College (Indiana), an M.S. in geology from Miami University (Ohio), and a Ph.D. in geology from the University of Georgia. Although trained mostly as a geologist and paleontologist, his research emphasis is in ichnology, the study of modern and fossil traces. During his time at Emory University, Martin has taught a wide variety of undergraduate classes in geology and ecology, including field courses in the southeastern and western U.S., the Bahamas, and Australia. In his research, Martin’s fossil discoveries or co-discoveries include the only known burrowing dinosaur, the oldest dinosaur burrows in the geologic record, the oldest fossil crayfish in the Southern Hemisphere, the oldest bird tracks in Australia, and the best assemblage of polar dinosaur tracks in the Southern Hemisphere. Martin is the author of two editions of a popular college textbook, Introduction to the Study of Dinosaurs (Wiley-Blackwell), along with Life Traces of the Georgia Coast (Indiana University Press), Dinosaurs Without Bones, The Evolution Underground (both with Pegasus Books), and his latest book, Tracking the Golden Isles (University of Georgia Press). Martin also does outreach on ichnology and paleontology through public speaking and his author website (https://ajmartinauthor.com), and he is active on Twitter as @Ichnologist. In 2015, in recognition of his significant contributions to research, teaching, and public service, he was elected as a Fellow in The Explorers Club and a Fellow in the Geological Society of America.

    Courses

    Extinctions: Past, Present, & Future

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder