By Madad H A S•
Dec 30, 2020
Course is valuable in promoting the concept of species conservation and assessing the state of conservation.
By Skye•
Feb 21, 2021
This course wasn't very clear in explaining most of the information and you are not allowed to submit your assignments without paying for a certificet which is very bad and it means you cannot finish this course , overall this was not good at all.
By Madeleine C•
Aug 1, 2021
Fantastic course! I learned a lot and the course allowed me to explore my interests within primate conservation
By Winston A W•
Nov 17, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Fabiana F•
Nov 30, 2020
Excellent course!
By sudhindra s•
Apr 10, 2022
Great informative sessions, helps to identify primates in the regional territory.
By Björgvin .•
Dec 16, 2020
This is a course for children.. TOO EASY!!!!!