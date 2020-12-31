Chevron Left
Back to Primate Conservation

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Primate Conservation by University of Colorado Boulder

4.4
stars
23 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

We are presently facing a potential extinction crisis for the order Primates (and many other life forms). In this course we will learn about threats to primate conservation globally. We will be using the, “Primates in Peril: The World’s 25 Most Endangered Primates 2018-2020” by Schwitzer et al. (2019) as a basis for the discussion of global primate populations. We will investigate conservation status, threats to conservations, success and failures within protecting our closest evolutionary cousins....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 7 of 7 Reviews for Primate Conservation

By Madad H A S

Dec 30, 2020

Course is valuable in promoting the concept of species conservation and assessing the state of conservation.

By Skye

Feb 21, 2021

This course wasn't very clear in explaining most of the information and you are not allowed to submit your assignments without paying for a certificet which is very bad and it means you cannot finish this course , overall this was not good at all.

By Madeleine C

Aug 1, 2021

Fantastic course! I learned a lot and the course allowed me to explore my interests within primate conservation

By Winston A W

Nov 17, 2020

Excellent, thank you.

By Fabiana F

Nov 30, 2020

Excellent course!

By sudhindra s

Apr 10, 2022

Great informative sessions, helps to identify primates in the regional territory.

By Björgvin .

Dec 16, 2020

This is a course for children.. TOO EASY!!!!!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder