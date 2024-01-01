Feliz joined the ALI Office as a Learning Experience Designer to continue her passion of advocating for learners. This passion includes supporting educators to create transformative and accessible online learning experiences that are designed with learners (and their intersecting identities) at the center. Feliz holds a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership and Policy from the University of Utah and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication with minors in Student Affairs in Higher Education and Criminal Justice from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. Feliz has experience as an instructional designer from Adams State University, student success facilitation from Pikes Peak State College, and extensive student affairs practice from the University of Utah and the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, where she supported both institutions in the offices of Orientation and Transition.