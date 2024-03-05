University of Colorado Boulder
AI for Course Design
Taught in English

Dillon Gidcumb
Kayla Kohake
Grace Karegeannes

Instructors: Dillon Gidcumb

18 hours to complete
3 weeks at 6 hours a week
  • Articulate clear definitions and differentiate between Large Language Models (LLMs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Generative AI 

  • Identify strategies for employing artificial intelligence to design courses and create course content

  • Describe the benefits, challenges, and ethics implications associated with the integration of Generative AI in education

March 2024

Assessments

3 assignments

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1: "Embarking on the AI Journey: AI Expedition Kickoff!" We're thrilled to have you on board. In this first week, we'll dive into the exciting world where education meets cutting-edge technology. You'll get to know our instructors, the design of the course, and set the stage for a collaborative and supportive learning experience. Then, we'll explore the fascinating landscape of Artificial Intelligence in education. Finally, we'll work to understand how AI works and the different types of AI, with particular focus on Generative AI. Throughout the course, we hope you engage in conversations with your fellow learners, share your thoughts, and challenge some of the ideas in this course.

2 videos10 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Week 2: "Charting Creative Frontiers with AI in Course Design." This week we'll be exploring the synergy between creativity and technology. As we delve into the diverse realm of AI tools, you'll gain the expertise to critically assess and strategically select the most fitting ones for your distinct course design objectives. At the end of the week, we'll practice and reflect on developing course materials using two different Generative AI tools.

3 videos14 readings1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Week 3: "Navigating the Realities of Using AI for Teaching and Learning." This week, we'll explore the benefits, challenges, and ethics implications for the integration of generative AI in education. We begin by reflecting on Week 2 and the benefits and creative possibilities of AI's role in course material creation, accessibility enhancement, and student engagement. Then, we turn towards the complexities, challenges, and ethical considerations, ensuring a responsible and strategic approach to AI integration. We'll end the week with valuable insights into the learner's perspective, reflecting on how students leverage AI and discussing effective strategies.

4 videos11 readings1 discussion prompt

Welcome to the final week of the course, Week 4: "Future Horizons: Embracing the Next Wave of AI in Course Design." As we embark on this closing chapter, let's celebrate the incredible journey we've shared, exploring the dynamic intersection of education, course design, and AI. In these concluding lessons, we reflect on the enduring collaboration between educators and AI, recognizing the evolving landscape of teaching and learning.

2 videos1 reading1 assignment

Dillon Gidcumb
