Profile

Dillon Gidcumb

Senior Learning Experience Designer

    Bio

    Dillon is the Senior Learning Experience Designer for the Office of Academic and Learning Innovation at CU Boulder. He is committed to creating diverse, equitable, and inclusive environments and interested in understanding how digital technologies influence education. Before joining ALI, Dillon worked at the University of California, Riverside supporting the undergraduate physics instructional laboratories. He received a BS in Materials Science and Engineering from UC Riverside and an MS in Digital Education from the University of Edinburgh.

    Courses - English

    AI for Course Design

