  Develop a deeper understanding of care

  Critically assess the distribution of care responsibilities

  Identify different types of care occupations

  Evaluate the relationship between money and care

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

What is care and should we study it?

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 15 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Who has traditionally provided care?

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

What are the different types of paid care work, and what motivates individuals to enter care occupations?

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

How valued is care?

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

