Although all humans require care to develop and thrive, it is rarely the focus of academic studies. This course enriches learner’s understanding of this critical yet underappreciated facet of their lives by addressing such questions as: What is care? Who has traditionally provided it? How valued is care work? Does money take the care out of care work? In addition to advancing learner’s knowledge of the place of care in modern society and controversies surrounding it, Thinking About Care will give learners the opportunity to learn a strategy that surveys existing approaches to care.
No prior background is required.
Develop a deeper understanding of care
Critically assess the distribution of care responsibilities
Identify different types of care occupations
Evaluate the relationship between money and care
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
What is care and should we study it?
In this module, you will learn why care is such a challenging topic to study.
Who has traditionally provided care?
In this module, you will learn about the historical division of care.
What are the different types of paid care work, and what motivates individuals to enter care occupations?
In this module, you will learn about the different opportunities to work as a paid caregiver in modern society.
How valued is care?
In this module, you will learn how modern society devalues care.
About the Caring for Others Specialization
Caring for Others examines how society cares for its at-risk members and the experiences of its caregivers. This specialization addresses questions such as: How much suffering is in the world today? Does digital media sensitize/desensitize us to the anguish of distant others? What are the different types of paid care work? How do care workers manage their emotions? And much more. This specialization is relevant to individuals interested in becoming a helping professional as well as anyone hoping to improve and better understand the human condition.
