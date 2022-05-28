Care workers are occasionally lauded as “heroes” of society, but the special challenges they face are not fully understood. This course examines how the organization of care has changed in modern times and the dilemmas those developments pose to helping professionals. Among the questions it engages are: How does the meaning of care change when it is performed outside the family? Do bureaucratic systems discourage individuals from taking responsibility for others’ suffering? How do care professionals manage their emotions and those of their clients? Can and should care work be rehumanized? In addition to helping learners develop informed responses to these pressing issues, The Challenges of Modern Caregiving will give students the chance to learn a method that identifies gaps in existing care systems.
No prior background knowledge is required.
What you will learn
Identify trends in how care is organized
Discern key differences between private and public care
Assess the available supply of care
Analyze the emotional challenges of being a care provider
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
How has the organization of care changed in modern times?
How has the organization of care changed in modern times?
In this module, you will learn how the provision of care has recently been restructured.
Is there a care deficit?
In this module, you will learn about the demand for vs. supply of care.
How does the meaning of care change when it is performed outside the family?
In this module, you will learn how our understanding of care changes when provided by strangers.
How do care workers manage their emotions and those of their clients?
In this module, you will learn about the emotional challenges of professional care work.
About the Caring for Others Specialization
Caring for Others examines how society cares for its at-risk members and the experiences of its caregivers. This specialization addresses questions such as: How much suffering is in the world today? Does digital media sensitize/desensitize us to the anguish of distant others? What are the different types of paid care work? How do care workers manage their emotions? And much more. This specialization is relevant to individuals interested in becoming a helping professional as well as anyone hoping to improve and better understand the human condition.
