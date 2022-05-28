About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Caring for Others Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior background knowledge is required.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify trends in how care is organized

  • Discern key differences between private and public care

  • Assess the available supply of care

  • Analyze the emotional challenges of being a care provider

Instructor

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

How has the organization of care changed in modern times?

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Is there a care deficit?

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

How does the meaning of care change when it is performed outside the family?

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

How do care workers manage their emotions and those of their clients?

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

