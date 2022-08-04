I have nearly 20 years of video production experience, including award-winning work as an editor, director of photography, and director within the fields of broadcast journalism, visual storytelling, and documentary. I also hold several post-production application certifications, ranging from motion graphics, video and audio production, and augmented reality. Formerly, I was a news producer in the Denver market before coming to my current role at CU Boulder, where I oversee two equipment checkout facilities. I am also responsible for designing multiple creative spaces, including augmented and extended reality labs, broadcast studios, and professional audio recording booths. Since 2017, I’ve been teaching courses in journalism, live streaming, digital storytelling, and public relations.