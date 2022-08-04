Profile

Emilie Johnson

Media Production & Technology Manager and Lecturer

    Bio

    I have nearly 20 years of video production experience, including award-winning work as an editor, director of photography, and director within the fields of broadcast journalism, visual storytelling, and documentary. I also hold several post-production application certifications, ranging from motion graphics, video and audio production, and augmented reality. Formerly, I was a news producer in the Denver market before coming to my current role at CU Boulder, where I oversee two equipment checkout facilities. I am also responsible for designing multiple creative spaces, including augmented and extended reality labs, broadcast studios, and professional audio recording booths. Since 2017, I’ve been teaching courses in journalism, live streaming, digital storytelling, and public relations.

    Courses

    Bring Your Story to Life – Video Post-Production

    A Blueprint for Success – Your Video Pre-Production

    Ready to Roll – The Video Production Process

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Popular Courses and Certifications

    Popular collections and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Placeholder
    Placeholder
    Placeholder