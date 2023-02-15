About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No special background knowledge is required. This course jumps head first into video production and explains the necessary concepts.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create a “paper edit” using time code in their script.

  • Apply knowledge of professional editing workflows.

  • Perform basic editing.

  • Interpret editing patterns and transitions.

Skills you will gain

  • Video Post-Production
  • Video Editing
  • Video Production
  • Editing
Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado Boulder

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Writing the Script

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Getting to Know Non-Linear Editing

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Getting Started with Editing

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

The Rough Cut

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 7 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

