In this course, we will explore the power and artistry of picture and sound editing. Although you’re welcome to use the editing software of your choice, we’ll be demonstrating non-linear editing using Adobe Premiere. We’ll share with you our editing workflow for completing a visual story, from scripting and writing conversationally to the visuals, to recording voice overs, to building the rough cut, and polishing with the final cut.
Bring Your Story to Life – Video Post-ProductionUniversity of Colorado Boulder
About this Course
No special background knowledge is required. This course jumps head first into video production and explains the necessary concepts.
What you will learn
Create a “paper edit” using time code in their script.
Apply knowledge of professional editing workflows.
Perform basic editing.
Interpret editing patterns and transitions.
Skills you will gain
- Video Post-Production
- Video Editing
- Video Production
- Editing
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Writing the Script
Getting to Know Non-Linear Editing
Getting Started with Editing
The Rough Cut
