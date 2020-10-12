Create Impactful Marketing Videos using Canva
Create impactful marketing videos in Canva
Bring story scenes to life with animations.
Prepare for preview, share and download.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Create impactful marketing videos in Canva
Bring story scenes to life with animations.
Prepare for preview, share and download.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will learn how to create impactful marketing videos in Canva and how to make the video appealing by adding images, shapes, elements and animations.By the end of this project, you will be confident in creating an eye-catching and professional marketing videos in Canva which you can use to market on different websites and Social Media Platforms.
No Background required
Canva
Marketing
Graphic Design
Videos
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create Canva Account and Dashboard overview
Brand name and caption of Business : Add story scene 1
Video Creation : Add story scene 2
Video Creation : Add story scenes 3 and 4.
Video Creation : Add story scenes 5 and 6.
Video Creation : Add call to action of the business
Enhance the video with animations, share,preview and download video
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.