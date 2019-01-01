Create website videos with Canva
You will have all the basic skills to create videos for your website using Canva
You will be able to share your videos directly on your website
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
At the end of this project, you will have all the basic skills to create videos for your website using Canva, an online tool for creating and editing Marketing visuals. You will use the various design tools, colors and graphics offered by Canva. This project is intended for intermediaries, small business owners and startups who have little to no knowledge of graphic design. It is ideal to create professional videos for websites using various video templates offered by Canva.
This project requires knowledge on how to create an account on Canva.
Videos
Web Design
Content Marketing
Graphic Design
Canva
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a video introducing the company
Create a video introducing the team
Create a product demo video
Create a service demo video
Sharing your videos
