Chevron Left
Back to Create website videos with Canva

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create website videos with Canva by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

At the end of this project, you will have all the basic skills to create videos for your website using Canva, an online tool for creating and editing Marketing visuals. You will use the various design tools, colors and graphics offered by Canva. This project is intended for intermediaries, small business owners and startups who have little to no knowledge of graphic design. It is ideal to create professional videos for websites using various video templates offered by Canva....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder