Hello! I am Chaitra. Teaching is my passion and my profession too. Although I started my career in teaching, I have worked for a few years in startups doing Web Development and Mobile Development. I have done my graduation and masters in Electronics and Communications (VLSI and Embedded Systems). In my career I have taught thousands of graduate and masters students. When I am not committed to any work, I enjoy learning new skills, writing knowledge based blogs and travelling. Check out what I do on my website : https://deshpandeacademy.com/ Follow me on Pinterest : www.pinterest.com/chaitrapdeshpande