Hello! I am Chaitra. Teaching is my passion and my profession too. Although I started my career in teaching, I have worked for a few years in startups doing Web Development and Mobile Development. I have done my graduation and masters in Electronics and Communications (VLSI and Embedded Systems). In my career I have taught thousands of graduate and masters students. When I am not committed to any work, I enjoy learning new skills, writing knowledge based blogs and travelling. Check out what I do on my website : https://deshpandeacademy.com/ Follow me on Pinterest : www.pinterest.com/chaitrapdeshpande

Build ATM User Interface using Routing in Angular

Build Responsive Service Page UI using CSS3 Flexbox

TypeScript String Properties and Methods

TypeScript Operators

TypeScript Control Structures

Create Striking Real Estate Instagram Posts in Canva

Build Responsive Image Gallery UI using CSS3 Flexbox

Practical Use Cases of CSS3 Flexbox

Use Canva to Create Social Media Visuals for Business

CSS3 Flexbox - Mastering the Basics

Create Impactful Marketing Videos using Canva

TypeScript Variables and Data Types

TypeScript Arrays

Build a Chat UI application using CSS3 Flexbox

Build Responsive CSS3 Flexbox Holy Grail Layout

Create Content on Pinterest for Business

Create Social Media Ad Campaign using Canva

Build CSS3 Flexbox Holy Grail Layout in Angular

Create Successful Pinterest Pins for Business in Canva

Use Canva to Create Desktop and Mobile-friendly Web Pages.

Routing and Navigation Concepts in Angular

