Chevron Left
Back to Create Impactful Marketing Videos using Canva

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Impactful Marketing Videos using Canva by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will learn how to create impactful marketing videos in Canva and how to make the video appealing by adding images, shapes, elements and animations.By the end of this project, you will be confident in creating an eye-catching and professional marketing videos in Canva which you can use to market on different websites and Social Media Platforms....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Create Impactful Marketing Videos using Canva

By Susanne W

Jan 21, 2022

Very helpful and good. However, the teacher spoke a little to fast I think.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder