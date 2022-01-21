Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Impactful Marketing Videos using Canva by Coursera Project Network
By the end of this project, you will learn how to create impactful marketing videos in Canva and how to make the video appealing by adding images, shapes, elements and animations.By the end of this project, you will be confident in creating an eye-catching and professional marketing videos in Canva which you can use to market on different websites and Social Media Platforms....
By Susanne W
Jan 21, 2022
Very helpful and good. However, the teacher spoke a little to fast I think.