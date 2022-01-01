- Economics
Arctic Climate, Environ. & Geographies of a Changing North Specialization
Sharpen Your Knowledge of the Changing Arctic. Master your knowledge of the Arctic, the rapid changes taking place, and their connections with Northern peoples, economies and geopolitics.
What you will learn
Mastering Arctic geography.
Understanding the pronounced and interconnected changes unfolding in the Arctic.
Recognizing intimate connections between the changing Arctic, Northern economies, peoples, and geopolitics.
Appreciate the long history of the Arctic and its peoples
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
This specialization will consist of in-video questions, short quizzes for each module, and a final project for each course. Projects include a set of mapping exercises to gain familiarity with the Arctic region and its climate, a poster designed to illustrate and explain connections between observed physical and ecological changes unfolding in the Arctic and how the Arctic system will likely evolve in the 21st Century, and a project of each student's choice to illustrate how the changing Arctic will affect them and their community.
There are no recommended backgrounds for those taking this specialization, other than an interest in our planet's changing environment.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
The Arctic as a System
In this course you will first learn about the Arctic as a geographic region, the peoples the Arctic, and the long history of Arctic settlement and exploration. Attention then turns to key features of the Arctic environment – its climate and weather, features of the ocean, sea ice, lands and the Greenland Ice Sheet, and some of the rapid changes being observed.
The Changing Arctic: Present, Past, & Future
This course takes a detailed look at the remarkable changes unfolding in the Arctic environment, including the shrinking Arctic sea ice cover, shrinking land ice, thawing permafrost and cascading impacts on Arctic ecosystems. After a review of Arctic climates of the past, attention turns to the possible future of the Arctic’s climate and environment.
Arctic Change & the Nexus of Governance, Economics & Culture
In this course, you will learn how the changing Arctic environment is tied to the growing economic and strategic importance of the North. After setting the stage through a review of the peoples of the Arctic and how they are dealing with change, Arctic governance, economies national defense, attention turns to marine use of the Arctic, oil and gas exploration, mining, fisheries and tourism. The course ends with a survey of recent Arctic events.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
