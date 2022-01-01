No prior experience required.
What you will learn
Develop connections between our understanding of human minds and artificial minds in the field of cognitive science.
Discover and synthesize research in various disciplines related to cognitive science (e.g. computer science, psychology, neuroscience).
Connect cognitive science principles and ideas to your own understanding.
Describe the details of the Turing test, including its purpose, limitations, and potential impact.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
By completing the Mind and Machine specialization, students will be able to: (1) demonstrate their understanding of topics and strategies through quizzes, and (2) discuss and debate different arguments and interpretations of philosophical issues in discussions and peer-reviewed activities.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
What is “the mind” and what is artificial intelligence?
In this course, we will explore the history of cognitive science and the way these ideas shape how we think of artificial cognition.
Methods for Solving Problems
In this course, we will explore different types of problems, the boundaries of what makes a problem solvable, and the different algorithms, rules, and heuristics we can implement to solve these problems.
Computational Vision
In this course, we will expand on vision as a cognitive problem space and explore models that address various vision tasks. We will then explore how the boundaries of these problems lead to a more complex analysis of the mind and the brain and how these explorations lead to more complex computational models of understanding.
Interpersonal, Developmental, and Evolutionary Perspectives of the Mind
In this course, we will explore how individual problem solving, judgment, and decision making can be influenced by interpersonal and developmental factors.
Offered by
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
