This specialization examines the ways in which our current understanding of human thinking is both illuminated and challenged by the evolving techniques and ideas of artificial intelligence and computer science. Our collective understanding of “minds” – both biological and computational – has been revolutionized over the past half-century by themes originating in fields like cognitive psychology, machine learning, neuroscience, evolutionary psychology, and game theory, among others. This specialization focuses on both the larger “historical” arc of these changes as well as current research directions and controversies.
What is “the mind” and what is artificial intelligence?

Methods for Solving Problems

Computational Vision

Interpersonal, Developmental, and Evolutionary Perspectives of the Mind

University of Colorado Boulder

