    Dr. David Quigley is a Research Associate in the Institute of Cognitive Science and Assistant Professor - Adjunct in the Department of Computer Science at CU Boulder. His research skill set centers on the use of learning analytics techniques to build machine learning models of student activity and understanding in science classrooms. During his Ph.D. program here at CU Boulder, Dr. Quigley worked on the Inquiry Hub Research-Practice Partnership and the Chicago City of Learning project. During his undergraduate and master's studies at Georgia Tech, Dr. Quigley worked with the Contextual Computing Group on a variety of projects.

    What is “the mind” and what is artificial intelligence?

    Methods for Solving Problems

    Interpersonal, Developmental, and Evolutionary Perspectives of the Mind

    Computational Vision

