About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Mind and Machine Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Ascribe human and computational problems to various definitions of difficulty and problem solving techniques.

  • Use problem solving strategies to break down problems.

  • Describe the effects of various sources of bias in judgement and decision making.

  • Analyze and apply heuristic models and probability modeling to a variety of decision making scenarios.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Problems for Minds and Machines

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Computers and Logic

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 48 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Humans and Heuristics

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 50 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Course Assessment & Wrap-Up Discussion

1 hour to complete

