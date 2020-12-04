Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Methods for Solving Problems by University of Colorado Boulder

4.4
stars
119 ratings
18 reviews

About the Course

In this course, we will explore different types of problems, the boundaries of what makes a problem solvable, and the different algorithms, rules, and heuristics we can implement to solve these problems....

Top reviews

1 - 19 of 19 Reviews for Methods for Solving Problems

By Chibuzor N

Dec 4, 2020

Fantastic course! Big thanks to the University of Colorado, Boulder.

By Gehazi B

Apr 13, 2021

The course instructor is excellent in approaching the parallels between problem-solving in humans and machines. The content is very thorough and relevant for both cognitive and computational students, researchers and professionals. However, there are some issues with quizzes and readings. Some of the quizzes questions are from other courses in the specialization, and some readings have broken links. Looking for help about these issues, I found that there are open discussions in the forums from over a year without any answer from course staff. This is concerning since people are paying for this, and also mind about their learning outcomes. Without support from staff for long lasting issues, learning can be compromised.

By M K

Oct 16, 2021

There is more external linked content than the original content. Some questions are in the wrong week, before the corresponding material, some have wrong answers marked as correct.

By Anwana S E

Jul 26, 2020

It was ok but it wasn't so clear, the questions helped

By Greg L

Jun 2, 2021

Two stars is for sympathy. Long tedious lectures, lacking substance interest and demanding zero listener input. I wasted my time. Not often I give such a review.

By MELGAREJO E A

Feb 25, 2021

Thank you Professor David Quigley, University of Colorado at Boulder and Coursera.

Excellent course to develop the ability and approach to solve problems

By DIEGO F S C

Aug 22, 2020

this course give you many tools and new ideas the how to think

computationally

By Akash A

Mar 8, 2022

Brilliant teaching and modules I really like the way our professor taught us

By Ajoku C S

Jul 4, 2020

it really broaden the way i look and attempt problems

By Kuldeep S

Feb 3, 2022

Increased my critical thinking and decision making.

By nwokeji j o

Jul 6, 2020

its was very good

By Anirudh M

Dec 8, 2021

great course

By Abhyudaya M

May 14, 2022

Interesting

By Siva k T

Jul 21, 2020

excellent

By SURIYA P

Jul 30, 2020

good

By Saishankar S

Jul 27, 2020

A beautiful introductory course that introduces to the methods of solving and reasoning behind them.

By Andrés F G M

Aug 30, 2020

Some of the resources are broken. Also, there are some quizzes which require revision

By Temitayo I E

Jul 23, 2020

Easy lerarning

By Rob A

May 6, 2021

I'm embarrassed to share publicly the certificate for this course. I will do the remaining two modules in the series and hoping for better content.

