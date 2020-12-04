DC
Aug 21, 2020
this course give you many tools and new ideas the how to think\n\ncomputationally
CN
Dec 3, 2020
Fantastic course! Big thanks to the University of Colorado, Boulder.
By Chibuzor N•
Dec 4, 2020
Fantastic course! Big thanks to the University of Colorado, Boulder.
By Gehazi B•
Apr 13, 2021
The course instructor is excellent in approaching the parallels between problem-solving in humans and machines. The content is very thorough and relevant for both cognitive and computational students, researchers and professionals. However, there are some issues with quizzes and readings. Some of the quizzes questions are from other courses in the specialization, and some readings have broken links. Looking for help about these issues, I found that there are open discussions in the forums from over a year without any answer from course staff. This is concerning since people are paying for this, and also mind about their learning outcomes. Without support from staff for long lasting issues, learning can be compromised.
By M K•
Oct 16, 2021
There is more external linked content than the original content. Some questions are in the wrong week, before the corresponding material, some have wrong answers marked as correct.
By Anwana S E•
Jul 26, 2020
It was ok but it wasn't so clear, the questions helped
By Greg L•
Jun 2, 2021
Two stars is for sympathy. Long tedious lectures, lacking substance interest and demanding zero listener input. I wasted my time. Not often I give such a review.
By MELGAREJO E A•
Feb 25, 2021
Thank you Professor David Quigley, University of Colorado at Boulder and Coursera.
Excellent course to develop the ability and approach to solve problems
By DIEGO F S C•
Aug 22, 2020
this course give you many tools and new ideas the how to think
computationally
By Akash A•
Mar 8, 2022
Brilliant teaching and modules I really like the way our professor taught us
By Ajoku C S•
Jul 4, 2020
it really broaden the way i look and attempt problems
By Kuldeep S•
Feb 3, 2022
Increased my critical thinking and decision making.
By nwokeji j o•
Jul 6, 2020
its was very good
By Anirudh M•
Dec 8, 2021
great course
By Abhyudaya M•
May 14, 2022
Interesting
By Siva k T•
Jul 21, 2020
excellent
By SURIYA P•
Jul 30, 2020
good
By Saishankar S•
Jul 27, 2020
A beautiful introductory course that introduces to the methods of solving and reasoning behind them.
By Andrés F G M•
Aug 30, 2020
Some of the resources are broken. Also, there are some quizzes which require revision
By Temitayo I E•
Jul 23, 2020
Easy lerarning
By Rob A•
May 6, 2021
I'm embarrassed to share publicly the certificate for this course. I will do the remaining two modules in the series and hoping for better content.