Course 3 of 4 in the
Mind and Machine Specialization
What you will learn

  • Apply various models of human and machine vision and discuss their limitations.

  • Demonstrate the geon model of object recognition and its limitations.

  • Argue the benefits and drawbacks of the symbolist and visualist perspectives of mental imagery.

  • Recognize the single layer and multi-layer perceptron neural network models of artificial intelligence.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 19 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Edges, Depth, and Objects

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 103 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Mental Imagery

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 123 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Machine Learning and Neural Networks

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 99 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

