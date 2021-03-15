DH
Mar 14, 2021
Very nice course but needs to include more instructiveness with lots of examples.
AM
May 29, 2021
Good understanding of mechanism of computer vision through deep learning
By DITIMAN H•
Mar 15, 2021
By Yash S•
Apr 22, 2020
A great course, one I would certainly recommend! As the name of the course suggests, you not only learn about visual perception from the computer science point of view but also gain a much deeper understanding of how our mind works and all possibilities are explored in depth.
I started this course to learn about Computer Vision, and though the course is not too heavy on actual implementations, the rather unconventional approach of linking concepts to how our eyes and brain perceive visual information more than makeup for it. It was a great experience.
By Anmol M•
May 30, 2021
By Rick D•
May 16, 2020
This course while it had some good points in terms of content clearly need to be revised and the quizzes need more questions and better guidance. Working through the issues with the quizzes became a huge time suck.
By Divyang S•
Sep 25, 2020
Lack of help in quizzes makes it difficult. Content is great but Instructor support is poor.
By Gehazi B•
Apr 16, 2021
The course instructor is excellent in approaching the parallels between vision in humans and machines, and how these parallels contributed to prolific exchange of theory and technology development between cognitive and computing science. The content is very thorough and relevant for both cognitive and computational students, researchers and professionals. It's a good and gentle introduction to current machine learning, specifically neural network algorithms.
By Chibuzor N•
Dec 4, 2020
Enjoyed the course! A detailed and entertaining introduction to computer vision, machine learning, and neural networks. Plus you get to understand how your eyes work.
Big thanks to the University of Colorado, Boulder!
By MELGAREJO E A•
Jun 20, 2021
Excelent course. I learned a lot. Thank. thank you Professor and Staff Coursera
By Akshat B•
May 1, 2021
Great Course!
By KARAN V•
May 2, 2021
good
By Matthias T•
Aug 8, 2021
Very nice lecturer but the course appears as if it was created in the late 1990s and then superficially updated with bits of deep learning. It feels more like a 'History of computational vision' course. Where is the in-depth discussion of recent computational frameworks and models of vision of the past 10 years?
By Sohan L B•
Jul 21, 2020
Dont Waste your Time!
You will Get nothing but engaged to solve the puzzles!
Thanks